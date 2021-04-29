NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.66% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DNOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. NOW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06. NOW has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.06). NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.60 million. Analysts anticipate that NOW will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NOW by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,897,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,325,000 after acquiring an additional 936,994 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in NOW by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,590,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,131 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in NOW by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,489,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,596,000 after acquiring an additional 134,796 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NOW by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,444,000 after acquiring an additional 238,024 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NOW by 14,729.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,959,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,551 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

