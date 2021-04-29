NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.325 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

NRG Energy has increased its dividend payment by 900.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. NRG Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NRG Energy to earn $6.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $36.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.79. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $44.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.72.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.