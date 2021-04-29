Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) COO David A. Sumoski Sells 65,789 Shares of Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $5,299,961.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,724,891.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $81.58 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. Nucor’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

NUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,026,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,118,401,000 after purchasing an additional 113,241 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,903,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Nucor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,664,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,282,000 after purchasing an additional 44,508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,211,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,630,000 after purchasing an additional 27,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nucor by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,157,000 after buying an additional 79,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

