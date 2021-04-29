Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $16.79 on Thursday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $17.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.039 dividend. This is a boost from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 50,110 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

