Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of PowerFleet worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PWFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PowerFleet by 15.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 955.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 133,147 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

PWFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on PowerFleet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on PowerFleet from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PowerFleet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.64. The stock has a market cap of $290.69 million, a P/E ratio of -15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.80. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $29.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.36 million. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

PowerFleet Profile

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.