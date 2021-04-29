Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $668,000 Position in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Business Financial Services were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 772,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 297.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBIZ opened at $24.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $215.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.02. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.27 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. As a group, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FBIZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

