Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $743,000 Stock Position in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 56,675 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Ardmore Shipping worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 638,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 28,061 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 354,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 197,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 45,428 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,108,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 544,750 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

NYSE:ASC opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $133.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $21.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.99 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ardmore Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Read More: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.