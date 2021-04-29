Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,186 Shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Westwood Holdings Group were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WHG. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 112,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 53,517 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the third quarter worth about $188,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 727,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,552,000 after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 14,434 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WHG stock opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $142.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.66 and a beta of 1.31. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $26.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.17.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.11 million for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

