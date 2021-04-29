Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Fathom at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fathom by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after purchasing an additional 19,809 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fathom by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 19,960 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fathom in the fourth quarter worth about $3,320,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Fathom by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 83,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 28,795 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Fathom by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the period. 15.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FTHM. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Fathom from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Fathom in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fathom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

FTHM opened at $36.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.39. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $56.81.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

