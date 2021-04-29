Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 24,718 Shares of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,718 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of Kindred Biosciences worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 172.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 82,548 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,928,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 243,470 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,589,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 38,161 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,672,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after purchasing an additional 108,527 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, Director Denise Bevers sold 8,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $41,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 143,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KIN shares. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kindred Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.95.

Shares of NASDAQ KIN opened at $4.84 on Thursday. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $200.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 12.71 and a quick ratio of 12.64.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.96 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 62.50% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. Research analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, is developing biologics that focus on the lives of pets. The company has a pipeline of novel biologics in development across various therapeutic classes and intellectual property portfolio. Its programs under development include interleukin-31 and interleukin-4R for canine atopic dermatitis; KIND-030 for parvovirus in dogs; KIND-510a for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; and other biologics candidates.

