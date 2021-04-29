Nwam LLC Acquires 4,406 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 59.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EZU. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,000.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,343,000 after purchasing an additional 799,370 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter worth $7,429,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2,738.9% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 164,087 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,827,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,773,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,165,000 after acquiring an additional 153,663 shares during the period.

Shares of EZU opened at $49.40 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.34 and a 200 day moving average of $44.19.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

