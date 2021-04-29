Nwam LLC Acquires New Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $1,585,718,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $846,944,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $375,721,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $343,849,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,298,000.

ABNB stock opened at $180.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.26. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $859.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.79 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABNB. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Airbnb from $172.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.10.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

