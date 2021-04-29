Nwam LLC Buys 1,249 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Nwam LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 36.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Cloudflare by 23.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 22,602 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 125,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 42,224 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $3,781,077.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 118,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $9,912,965.44. Insiders sold a total of 882,686 shares of company stock worth $67,162,361 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET opened at $86.16 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $95.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.36. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of -220.92 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

NET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.94.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

