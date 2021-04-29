Nwam LLC Invests $359,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $447,000. Tao Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $108,000. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $13,895,000. 10.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.89.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $40,597,035.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,610,044.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $9,009,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,203,647 shares in the company, valued at $66,175,519.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,505,964 shares of company stock valued at $139,741,356 over the last 90 days.

NYSE PLTR opened at $23.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average of $23.44. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.