Nwam LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,152,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,899,000 after buying an additional 4,260,071 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,125,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,429 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,093,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,642,000 after purchasing an additional 222,875 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,859,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,457,000 after purchasing an additional 208,244 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $88,158,000.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $36.92 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $37.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.87.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

