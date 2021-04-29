Nwam LLC Purchases 880 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 61,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 97,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHC stock opened at $41.73 on Thursday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $41.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.67.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.