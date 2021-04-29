Nwam LLC Takes $450,000 Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $327.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $315.27 and a 200 day moving average of $297.83. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $198.51 and a 12-month high of $331.50.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

