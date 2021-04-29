NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Barclays

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NXPI. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $213.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.32.

NXPI stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.30. The company had a trading volume of 53,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a PE ratio of -374.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.95 and a 200 day moving average of $171.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $89.10 and a 12 month high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.99%.

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at $221,649.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total transaction of $526,157.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,474,940,000 after acquiring an additional 765,752 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,367,303 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $694,445,000 after acquiring an additional 318,250 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $678,548,000 after acquiring an additional 651,130 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,738,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $594,421,000 after acquiring an additional 402,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,441,496 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $547,233,000 after acquiring an additional 120,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

