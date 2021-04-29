Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oblong Inc. is a maker of multi-stream collaboration solutions. Oblong Inc., formerly known as Glowpoint Inc., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, Bradley Woods reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oblong in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of Oblong stock opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. Oblong has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.49. Oblong had a negative return on equity of 78.87% and a negative net margin of 84.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Oblong during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oblong during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Oblong during the 4th quarter valued at $17,990,000. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oblong

Oblong, Inc provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Oblong and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

