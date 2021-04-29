Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.06% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Get Ocuphire Pharma alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OCUP. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Ocuphire Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUP opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.11. Ocuphire Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $14.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.