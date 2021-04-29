Of The University Of C. Regents Sells 265,000 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Stock

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 265,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $3,837,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,040,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,261,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Of The University Of C. Regents also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

On Wednesday, April 21st, Of The University Of C. Regents sold 82,878 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,183,497.84.

NYSE:ORCC opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $14.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $221.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 80.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORCC. Indaba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,738,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,198 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $11,051,000. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1,855.8% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 905,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 859,293 shares during the last quarter. Brookside Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $9,275,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 52.3% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,357,000 after acquiring an additional 580,008 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.31.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.