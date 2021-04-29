Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives $230.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $235.47.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

ODFL traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $258.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,761. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.16. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $142.10 and a 52 week high of $259.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

