Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OLK stock opened at $37.76 on Monday. Olink Holding AB has a fifty-two week low of $28.97 and a fifty-two week high of $42.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

