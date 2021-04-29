Olink Holding AB (publ)’s (NASDAQ:OLK) Quiet Period To Expire on May 4th

Olink Holding AB (publ)’s (NASDAQ:OLK) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, May 4th. Olink Holding AB (publ) had issued 17,647,058 shares in its initial public offering on March 25th. The total size of the offering was $352,941,160 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLK. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) stock opened at $37.76 on Thursday. Olink Holding AB has a 52-week low of $28.97 and a 52-week high of $42.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

