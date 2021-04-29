Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet accounts for 2.2% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $32,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,880,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,101,000 after acquiring an additional 127,576 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,835,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,381,000 after buying an additional 53,169 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,193,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,620,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,079,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,272,000 after buying an additional 70,926 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,061,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,832,000 after buying an additional 84,298 shares during the period.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $92.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.48. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.54 and a 52-week high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $295,463.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,841.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $418,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,291 shares of company stock worth $1,054,265 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OLLI. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

