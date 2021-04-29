Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $265-$270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.96 million.Omnicell also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.500-3.700 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMCL. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Omnicell from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.83.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL traded up $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $143.86. 509,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,272. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.36, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $56.16 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $249.20 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

