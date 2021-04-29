One Day In July LLC Has $22.61 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

One Day In July LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,834 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 6.7% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. One Day In July LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $22,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.01. 956,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,124,782. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $133.19 and a 52 week high of $172.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.54.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

