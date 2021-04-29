One Day In July LLC Makes New Investment in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

One Day In July LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 578 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 840.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TYL stock traded down $14.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $426.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,732. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $428.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.45, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.30 and a 52 week high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total transaction of $1,432,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,957. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total value of $327,521.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,848. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.20.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

