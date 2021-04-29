One Day In July LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

One Day In July LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,795 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF makes up about 0.9% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Truefg LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $654,000.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ESGV traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,711. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.16 and a 200-day moving average of $70.51. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $78.37.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.