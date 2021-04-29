OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.63.

ONEW has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

In related news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $60,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,725.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $723,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,110,956 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 1,405.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 37,840 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 533.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 984,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,640,000 after purchasing an additional 199,423 shares during the period. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ONEW traded down $2.19 on Thursday, reaching $49.23. The stock had a trading volume of 244,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,096. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average of $32.35. OneWater Marine has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $56.78. The stock has a market cap of $737.22 million and a P/E ratio of -1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $214.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.26 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.