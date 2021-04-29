OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.87

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.87 and last traded at $53.15, with a volume of 159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.42.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneWater Marine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $751.30 million and a PE ratio of -1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.19.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.60. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $214.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.26 million. On average, analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $64,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,782.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Troiano sold 7,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $263,025.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,956.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at $59,000. 50.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

