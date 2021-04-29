Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 28,822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,073,407 shares.The stock last traded at $38.17 and had previously closed at $37.10.

LPRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 11.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.37.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.03 million. Open Lending’s revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $181,264,914.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $180,398,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,879,512 shares of company stock worth $369,573,811 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 60,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $758,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 1,047.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 51,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 46,915 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 14,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 14,492 shares during the last quarter. 33.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

