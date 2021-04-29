Open Text (OTEX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Open Text to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $855.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.00 million. Open Text had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 14.39%. On average, analysts expect Open Text to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $47.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 0.89. Open Text has a 12 month low of $36.18 and a 12 month high of $50.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.2008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OTEX. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.89.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

