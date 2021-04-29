Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for AT&T (NYSE:T)

Oppenheimer reissued their hold rating on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.43.

T stock opened at $30.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $220.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average of $29.11. AT&T has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in AT&T by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 62,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 24,327 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

