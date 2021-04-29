Opsens (TSE:OPS) PT Raised to C$3.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Opsens (TSE:OPS) had its price target lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$3.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 93.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Opsens in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of OPS opened at C$1.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.94, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 6.32. Opsens has a one year low of C$0.56 and a one year high of C$2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$193.02 million and a P/E ratio of 129.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.42.

About Opsens

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

