Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,026,347 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 148,488 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $72,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. United Bank raised its holdings in Oracle by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 19,218 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Oracle by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.98. 73,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,755,844. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.25 and its 200-day moving average is $63.99. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $80.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock worth $306,882,810. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

