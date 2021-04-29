Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,882,810. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Wedbush started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $75.07. 37,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,755,844. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market cap of $216.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $80.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

