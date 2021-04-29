Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,061 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,949,277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,434,851,000 after buying an additional 51,134 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,155,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $783,196,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 720,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $261,756,000 after purchasing an additional 112,257 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 636,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $231,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,360,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO stock opened at $407.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.63, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.44. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $268.92 and a 1-year high of $414.37.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.85.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

