Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 1,090 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cerner during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Cerner by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 48,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in Cerner by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Cerner during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Cerner by 3.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 146,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.43 per share, for a total transaction of $750,431.65. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $74.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $63.11 and a twelve month high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

