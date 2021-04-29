Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 487 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 90,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,980,000 after purchasing an additional 28,566 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 105,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,063,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign stock opened at $218.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.61. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $221.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The company had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.84, for a total value of $1,211,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,417,399.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,172 shares in the company, valued at $12,034,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,778 shares of company stock worth $7,080,168 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

