Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,769,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 61,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 668.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 28,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

KMPR opened at $81.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.49. Kemper Co. has a 12-month low of $54.41 and a 12-month high of $85.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.78%.

In related news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,236. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMPR shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Kemper from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

