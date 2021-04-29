Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,176 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 58.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $400,751.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,039.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

VOYA opened at $68.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.32 and a 200-day moving average of $58.74. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.