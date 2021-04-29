Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 750 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,206,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,767,000 after purchasing an additional 870,896 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,570,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,153,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,187,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 324,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,860.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FCN shares. Truist lifted their price objective on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $141.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.11. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $94.87 and a one year high of $147.38.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $626.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.42 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

