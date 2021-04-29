O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given New $575.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $560.00 to $575.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.71% from the company’s current price.

ORLY has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.10.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $528.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $373.14 and a fifty-two week high of $539.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $506.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $467.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,820 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.83, for a total value of $3,060,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,938,047.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.67, for a total transaction of $2,643,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,229 shares of company stock valued at $27,958,427 over the last three months. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,624,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,053.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 159,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,279,000 after purchasing an additional 145,863 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $40,995,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,324,000 after buying an additional 89,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 250,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,354,000 after buying an additional 86,660 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

