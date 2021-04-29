O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT Raised to $595.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $578.00 to $595.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.35.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $528.95 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $373.14 and a 52-week high of $539.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $506.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $467.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total value of $11,771,422.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 42,291 shares in the company, valued at $20,730,625.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,229 shares of company stock worth $27,958,427 in the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

