Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 72.9% from the March 31st total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 817,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BPSR opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11. Organicell Regenerative Medicine has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.52.

Get Organicell Regenerative Medicine alerts:

Organicell Regenerative Medicine Company Profile

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases. Its leading product candidate is Zofin, an acellular, biologic therapeutic derived from perinatal sources and is manufactured to retain naturally occurring microRNAs without the addition or combination of any other substance or diluent, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Organicell Regenerative Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organicell Regenerative Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.