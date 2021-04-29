Orient Walt (HTDF) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.79 Million

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Orient Walt coin can now be purchased for $0.0730 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orient Walt has a market cap of $6.79 million and $594,570.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

