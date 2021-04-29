Origin Dollar Hits Market Capitalization of $7.49 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $7.49 million and $4,631.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Origin Dollar has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001879 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00063350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.76 or 0.00280843 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004507 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $585.03 or 0.01104481 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00026155 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $373.21 or 0.00704577 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52,999.42 or 1.00057282 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 7,524,129 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol.

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

