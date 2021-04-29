Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Orion Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.48%.

Shares of NYSE ORN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.55. 211,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $164.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.07. Orion Group has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $6.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Orion Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

