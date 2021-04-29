Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DNNGY shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Friday, March 26th. HSBC raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, SEB Equities raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Ørsted A/S stock opened at $52.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.95. Ørsted A/S has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $76.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $1.1457 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Ørsted A/S

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

